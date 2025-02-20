Man Utd boss Amorim reveals text received from Mourinho

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim may cling to a message from Jose Mourinho as he fights for his Old Trafford future.

Mourinho, who mentored Amorim during a coaching internship at Casa Pia, reached out with well-wishes before his first game in charge.

The 40-year-old took over in November after Erik ten Hag’s sacking, but with United languishing in 15th place, he’s struggled to get his ideas across to the squad.

Amorim said: "He sent me a message and told me that this is a lovely club, a big club, with lovely people – and that is correct.

"It still is. But a lot of things change and we are in a different building now; we are building a new one, and I am a different guy.

“I was learning at the time. I hope to now teach something here too, to my players. But the club is still big and is still the best club in England, and we want to win again, that is all."