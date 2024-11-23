Man Utd boss Amorim remains coy on Gyokeres plans

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim remains coy over plans for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Asked about going back to Sporting to sign the super Swede, Amorim remained tightlipped on the speculation.

He said, "Viktor Gyökeres is a Sporting player.

"He has a game tonight (Friday) and I hope he plays well, doesn't get injured and continues to be successful at Sporting."

It's been suggested there is a pact between the two clubs that United will not seek to sign any Sporting players in January.