Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford ready for Ipswich

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says Marcus Rashford is ready for today's clash with Ipswich.

Amorim insists the attacker is fully fit going into the game.

"Rashy is training very well," said Amorim to MUTV.

"He can play the three positions in front, so it’s a good thing.

"He will be ready on Sunday."

He added, "On Sunday, you will see the list of players, the starting XI and you don't feel a lot of change.

"But you feel it in the game during the positioning and in the way they receive the ball or cover the ball. You will see some changes."

