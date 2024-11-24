Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd jump ahead of Real Madrid in Davies battle, admits agent
Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision

Man Utd boss Amorim admits he won't seek Sir Alex advice

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim admits he won't seek Sir Alex advice
Man Utd boss Amorim admits he won't seek Sir Alex adviceAction Plus
New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he won't seek advice from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Amorim  kicks off his United career today against Ipswich Town.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On meeting with the United icon, the said: “No, not yet. I didn’t have that opportunity. It’s hard to copy someone, so I have to be me.

“This is a club that needs and has to win, so we have to show that to our players. But it’s a different time. I cannot be the same guy that Sir Alex Ferguson was.

“It’s a different time and I have to have a different approach - but I can also be demanding with a different approach and that is my focus.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueFerguson AlexAmorim RubenManchester UnitedIpswich
Related Articles
McKenna: How we changed Ipswich for the better back in League One
Ipswich boss McKenna "really excited" facing Man Utd
Ipswich captain Morsy reflects on career journey ahead of Man Utd challenge