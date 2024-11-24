Man Utd boss Amorim admits he won't seek Sir Alex advice

New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he won't seek advice from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Amorim kicks off his United career today against Ipswich Town.

On meeting with the United icon, the said: “No, not yet. I didn’t have that opportunity. It’s hard to copy someone, so I have to be me.

“This is a club that needs and has to win, so we have to show that to our players. But it’s a different time. I cannot be the same guy that Sir Alex Ferguson was.

“It’s a different time and I have to have a different approach - but I can also be demanding with a different approach and that is my focus.”

