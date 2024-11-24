Ipswich boss McKenna hoping Phillips fit for Man Utd clash

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna hopes to have Kalvin Phillips available for today's clash with Manchester United.

McKenna admits the Manchester City loanee could be passed fit in time for kickoff.

“We’ve had one or two little issues since the last games," he said on Friday. "Kalvin’s had a little issue since the Leicester game, so we’re going to have to check on him over the next 48 hours. And one or two others, who have had a few little issues over the break.

“But I think those who have have come back from international duty have all come back in good nick and everyone in that group has trained well over the last two days, so should be available.”

On striker George Hirst, he added: “George is going to be out for a while with the knee injury that he sustained at the end of the Tottenham game.

“Not exactly sure on the timescale, hopefully it’s not months and months, but it’s certainly weeks and weeks, so that will be monitored and scanned again next week and we’ll know how he is then.

“That’s a loss, of course, he’d been having a really good impact, both when he started and when he came off the bench. But not it will be an opportunity for other people to step up.”

