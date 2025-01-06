Man Utd boss Amorim pushed about Zirkzee sale rumours

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has admitted he will be holding onto Joshua Zirkzee.

The centre forward has been linked with a move away from the club, namely to Juventus.

while the Turins giants may want to do a January deal, Amorim wants to keep his squad in tact.

When asked by talkSPORT about Zirkzee's future after a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, Amorim stated: “I want to keep Josh because he gives everything and he’s trying in training but we don’t know.

“The window is open and we will see what happens. We just need to focus on training and to take this for the other games.

“It’s just one point so let’s focus on the performance for the next games."