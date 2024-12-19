Man Utd boss Amorim on Mount setback: Really sad

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits there's no set date yet for Mason Mount's return.

Mount was forced off in Sunday's derby win at Manchester City due to a leg strain.

Ahead of the Carabao Cup quarterfinal at Tottenham tonight, Amorim said: “No, he's not available. His injury, we will assess the amount of time. He's seeing the specialists today, so we'll see.

“Yeah, he was really sad. And, in the dressing room, he was really, really sad. So we need to help him. Like I said, when a player is in this moment with a lot of injuries, then training and then this kind of schedule. A schedule without many training  with all the squad, to make the load that he really needs.

"We try to do it with a lot of exercises, but it's not the same. It's hard and then you have to maintain the load. Then we have to travel. With the travel, you cannot train, so it's really hard for them.

"We'll try to manage, to find a better way to recover these kind of guys like Mount and (Luke) Shaw, because after a few weeks and a few months, they will be ready to cope with a lot of games.”

 

