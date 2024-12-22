Man Utd boss Amorim on Bournemouth defeat: This is really hard

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits defeat at home to Bournemouth showed how "hard" his job will be.

United were thumped 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim said afterwards: "It's really hard especially if you saw the game. We concede one foul and then a goal. We were winning second balls and creating chances. We conceded a penalty and then the third goal. It was really hard for the fans. We have to go again next game.

"We have a lot of situations where they managed to score a little bit similar to Tottenham. It's really hard on everyone in the stadium. We have to fight this moment.

"We have to maintain the calm when you suffer a goal. It was similar in the last match. The players need to understand the game has different moments.

"I always expected (a difficult task), especially in these busy months. We are ready to face the challenge."