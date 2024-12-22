Amorim makes Portugal recommendation to Man Utd chiefs

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants to see the club strengthen their presence in his native Portugal.

The Mirror says Amorim is encouraging United chiefs to increase their number of scouts across the country.

The former Sporting CP coach believes there's room for major improvement in terms of their scouting network across Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have both been recruited directly from Portugal in recent years.

And Amorim has argued more can be done if United were to strengthen their talent spotting network in the country.