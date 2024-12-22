Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Lawyer can see Chelsea taking legal action over Mudryk case
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid move for wantaway Man Utd striker Rashford
Chelsea boss Maresca wary going to Everton today

Amorim makes Portugal recommendation to Man Utd chiefs

Paul Vegas
Amorim makes Portugal recommendation to Man Utd chiefs
Amorim makes Portugal recommendation to Man Utd chiefsAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants to see the club strengthen their presence in his native Portugal.

The Mirror says Amorim is encouraging United chiefs to increase their number of scouts across the country.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Sporting CP coach believes there's room for major improvement in terms of their scouting network across Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have both been recruited directly from Portugal in recent years.

And Amorim has argued more can be done if United were to strengthen their talent spotting network in the country.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli plan Jan move for Man Utd defender Maguire
Lindelof preparing to leave Man Utd
The end? Why Amorim and Man Utd dressing room will no longer indulge Rashford