Bournemouth put three past wasteful Man Utd to record famous win

Bournemouth stunned Manchester United to claim a 3-0 Premier League win at Old Trafford for the second season in a row, leaving the Red Devils in the bottom half of the table at Christmas for the first time since 1989.

In a sign of their contrasting fortunes, Bournemouth made the long trip to Old Trafford with a three-point buffer to struggling Man United, who saw a potential trophy opportunity disappear in Thursday’s EFL Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Advertisement

Following a quiet start to the contest, the home faithful would have been frustrated to see their side concede first for a sixth consecutive game, as Bournemouth took full advantage of a set-piece situation just before the half-hour mark.

Dean Huijsen met Ryan Christie’s inswinging free-kick to send a glancing header beyond Onana to register his first Premier League away goal.

The former Roma defender nearly went from hero to zero when gave away the ball deep inside his own half, only to be bailed out by Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga, who reacted smartly to thwart Bruno Fernandes.

With his side trailing at the break, an unimpressed Ruben Amorim waited just nine second-half minutes to call for attacking reinforcements, summoning Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund in a bid to mastermind a turnaround.

However, that task became much tougher when Noussair Mazraoui was penalised for a clumsy challenge on Justin Kluivert, giving the Dutchman the chance to go to the penalty spot. Kluivert, who netted a hat-trick of penalties in last month’s win over Wolves, showcased his prolific nature from the spot again, waiting for Onana to commit to his dive before guiding the ball into the awaiting net.

Just two minutes later, a stunned Onana was picking the ball back out of his goal after Antoine Semenyo slotted home from Dango Ouattara’s cut-back to send the travelling supporters into raptures as the rest of Old Trafford watched on in a state of shock.

Mercifully for United’s long-suffering fans, there would be no further punishment from the rampant visitors, and Semenyo’s fifth goal of the season rounded off a fourth win in five games in fine style for Andoni Iraola’s side, who will head into Christmas in fifth position.

But while Bournemouth dream of European qualification, Man United remain in 13th spot, in what is proving to be a campaign of nightmares.