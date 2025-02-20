Everton hope to extend Gueye's stay at the club before his contract expires in the summer

Idrissa Gana Gueye has been a pillar of consistency for Everton this season, thriving under David Moyes after Sean Dyche’s departure.

Now in his second stint at the club following three years at PSG, the 35-year-old midfielder continues to deliver standout performances.

Out of contract this summer, Everton hope to extend his stay for another season, and he may feel the same.

“This is my sixth season at Everton,” said Gueye to reporters.

“This club means so much to me because it has given me everything. It gave me the opportunity to play at a high level, it gave me friends, the relationship I have with these great supporters. I just love this club.

“I think everybody knows but when I left for PSG, I still thought about Everton a lot. Now I’m back here and I’m just trying to do everything in my power to help the team in the best way and make us better.

“It just means a lot to me.”