Everton midfielder Alcaraz happy with first weeks on Merseyside
Everton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz is happy after his first weeks at Goodison Park.

The January arrival from Flamengo admits the Spanish of manager David Moyes, who had a spell with Real Sociedad, and teammate Jack Harrison has helped him settle.

On Moyes, he said of their first meeting: “He said: ‘Hola!’ It is no problem because we have Jack.

“No, to be fair, the manager speaks really slowly and clearly to me, his English is very clear, so I don’t have any problem. My English is good enough to follow when it is a team talk and it is directed to me or a group, but when it is two people chatting away that is more difficult.

“The first thing he said was he had a lot of faith in me and that he would put his trust in me. Immediately that really calmed me, relaxed me, gave me confidence as well. I am really happy here.

“I know what a big challenge it is playing here for Everton but I think the confidence from the manager, his coaching staff and my teammates means I can do my thing, do my own stuff and prove who I am as a player.”

On his first days in Liverpool, Alcaraz said: “I have been recognised and it is nice when people come up and say hi and ask for a photo, that is fine by me. It’s nice but I haven’t been out since I scored and the only reason I wear a cap or a hat is because of the cold!”

“I am a pretty chilled, laid-back sort of guy. I am not going out all the time, I might have a stroll out to the shopping centre, but I am happy by myself.

“You need to rest a lot to play football, so I am happy resting up and recuperating. I watch a bit of television and I go on my PlayStation.”

