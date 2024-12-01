Man Utd boss Amorim: Malacia stronger for run

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists Tyrell Malacia will be stronger for his comeback in their Europa League win against Bodo/Glimt.

The left-back returned after over 18 months on the sidelines, though struggled on the night.

However, Malacia did receive praise from his new manager.

"It was huge for him and I think he did really well. He has not played for over a year, but he was so brave on the ball," said Amorim.

"I'm really happy on his behalf."

