Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Man Utd intermediaries send Zirkzee message to Juventus, Inter Milan
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone delighted with Alvarez form; wary of Valladolid
Sarri admits regret over leaving Chelsea

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro: Why I gave Malacia my FA Cup medal

Paul Vegas
Man Utd midfielder Casemiro: Why I gave Malacia my FA Cup medal
Man Utd midfielder Casemiro: Why I gave Malacia my FA Cup medalAction Plus
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has confirmed he gave teammate Tyrell Malacia his FA Cup winner's medal in May.

The fullback has just made a playing return for United, having missed the entire last season due to injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I didn't know Malacia was talking about it, but that's right. I gave him my medal," said Casemiro to Goal.

"He hadn't played a single match in that season and he wouldn't go up there. There was no medal for him, so I gave him mine. He is part of the team and we trust him.

"Even though he hadn't played in that season, we love him. We need him and he needs love too."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
FA CupCasemiroMalacia TyrellManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Casemiro: I've always felt full support from Man Utd fans
Man Utd boss Amorim welcomes Malacia comeback game
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro