Man Utd midfielder Casemiro: Why I gave Malacia my FA Cup medal

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has confirmed he gave teammate Tyrell Malacia his FA Cup winner's medal in May.

The fullback has just made a playing return for United, having missed the entire last season due to injury.

"I didn't know Malacia was talking about it, but that's right. I gave him my medal," said Casemiro to Goal.

"He hadn't played a single match in that season and he wouldn't go up there. There was no medal for him, so I gave him mine. He is part of the team and we trust him.

"Even though he hadn't played in that season, we love him. We need him and he needs love too."

