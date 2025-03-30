Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Amorim makes Mantato senior call
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim plans to hand Bendito Mantato a first team debut before the end of the season.

The 17 year-old is now training with Amorim's senior squad and he's already seen enough of the teen to convince him he's ready for a senior introduction.

Winger Mantato has shone for the U18 and U21 teams this season and is now in talks over a new contract.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star says Amorim aims to hand Mantato a senior debut before the end of the season.

Much like with Chido Obi, who has made three senior appearances for United this season, Amorim feels Mantato is ready for the next step in his development.

