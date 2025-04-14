Tottenham ready to smash transfer record in move for Matheus Cunha

Tottenham are reportedly ready to smash their transfer record in a bid to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha in the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, the 25-year-old would cost Tottenham around £64.7 million, much more than the £55 million they spend to sign Dominic Solanke last summer.

Cunha is increasingly likely to leave Wolves in the upcoming summer transfer window and has been linked with several Premier League sides.

Its understood Spurs are looking for a long-term successor to Heung-Min Son who has failed to live up to his usually high standards this season.

The Brazilian has starred for Wolves, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in his 30 games across all competitions.

Spurs will face fierce competition from the likes of Man United and Arsenal in the race to sign the impressive forward.