Ruben Amorim defends Rasmus Hojlund after latest Man United disasterclass

Man United manager Ruben Amorim has defended striker Rasmus Hojlund after yet another underwhelming performance in their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Wolves.

The 22-year-old hasn’t scored a Premier League goal since their 3-0 win over soon-to-be relegated Leicester City in mid-March.

Hojlund has bagged just eight goals and provided two assists in his 45 games across all competitions so far this season as Man United’s striker problems continue.

Still, Amorim leaped to the Denmark international’s defence after the 1-0 defeat to Wolves, insisting he isn’t the only problem.

Man United have more problems than misfiring Rasmus Hojlund

Amorim said: "We were the better team but in the end, it doesn't matter because if we don't score goals, nothing matters. We lack a lot of things in our team, including that we miss chances. If we do not score goals, we are not going to win.

"We have a lot to do and to focus on improving the team, and understand until we do, the league is going to be like this.

"I think if you look at the games, we have several players that missed big chances, not just Rasmus. But for Rasmus, the game is to score goals because he is a striker. But it is a team thing.

"I have already said that. Our team should score more goals. It is not just Rasmus missing chances, it is all the team."

Despite sitting down in down in 14th with 38 points from their 33 games, United still have the chance to qualify for the Champions League should they win the Europa League.