Man Utd boss Amorim lays out Carabao Cup ambitions

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim hopes they're finding some winning momentum after victory at Manchester City.

The derby triumph on Sunday was days after the Europa League win at Viktoria Plzen. United next face Tottenham this week in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It is always important to win," said Amorim. "In this moment, every win is like an oxygen balloon! It helps us continue our job with happiness."

“No matter what happens we have to continue the same," he added. "It's a special day for us but, tomorrow, it's over and we focus on the next game.

"It's a competition we want to win.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play