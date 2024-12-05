Hurzeler says Welbeck is the perfect role model for every player at Brighton

Brighton star Danny Welbeck has been praised by his manager as a role model.

The veteran former Manchester United and Arsenal forward is enjoying the time of his life this term.

Welbeck, who has scored six goals in the Premier League, is a regular starter for coach Fabian Hurzeler.

This week, he said: "In the case of Danny Welbeck. We have a lot of great physios, doctors and athletic coaches who work with him every day.

"I am very grateful we have these experts in my team.

"The player himself has this intrinsic motivation to be the best-prepared player he can be.

"To behave professionally, to take care of his nutrition and his body.

"He is a role model for every player, not only in my team but for the academies and the young players outside.

"You can achieve a lot of things when you are professional by taking care and working hard and doing everything you can do."

