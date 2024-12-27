Man Utd boss Amorim: If Rashford isn't here, you can make your mind up

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim delivered his most ominous verdict on Marcus Rashford.

The forward has been axed by the Portuguese boss, despite a run of losses in recent games.

The 27-year-old has not played for four games, with United winning only one of them.

Amorim was asked after a 2-0 loss over Wolves if Rashford had shown him anything different in training.

He stated: “If he's not here… you can make your mind (up)."

Amorim added: “It's always the same reason.

"We have to be same professionals, same guys, winning or losing.

"Losing, I have to be stronger. I will continue with my idea until the end”

