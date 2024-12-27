Man Utd boss Amorim: Hojlund has much to improve

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits Rasmus Hojlund is far from the finished article.

Amorim discussed the Denmark striker ahead of defeat at Wolves on Thursday.

He said, "He has the pace, is strong and can score goals.

"He scores a lot of difficult goals and that is a very important thing as a player. But he has a lot to improve."

Amorim also stated, "I think he is sometimes too eager to show everything because he is a young guy who wants this very much.

"In the future, we want to help Rasmus become a better player."

