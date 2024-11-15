Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says the academy will be an important of his plans.

Amorim spoke with manutd.com for his interview since his arrival this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “I think it's important because a lot of people now talk about the 3-4-3 and the 4-3-3 and all that stuff. But when I think as a player or as a team-mate of Manchester United, it is not a system or formation, it's like the character of the players, the way they see the club.

"So we have to focus on that before the everything of how we play, how we press. The most important thing for me at this moment is to create the principles, the identity and the character that we had in the past.

"They are prepared. They are prepared to cope with the demands of playing for Manchester United. They should be because they are here. We know it will take time and we will try to win time with the games. But we have to start since day one without fear, without thinking that they are not used to playing like this. This is not on my mind. They will start on the first day with our idea, no matter what. That's the goal.”