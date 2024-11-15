Man Utd boss Amorim: It's about team-work and character

New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says team-work is what he will be seeking as he aims to bed down his methods.

Amorim spoke with manutd.com for his interview since his arrival this week.

"If you work as a team, then the talent individually is going to shine," he said. "But if I have to explain the importance of everything, it is the character - the way we fight, the way we play, and we must have an identity. We have to. If our players take the shirt, they will know that it is the Manchester United team.

"Everybody thinks the same - running back, playing, enjoying. This is what drives me.

"I can say the popular thing, which is to win. Everybody wants to win and I want to win with my players, with the fans but with an identity and one idea, that is the thing that I am focused on all the time."