Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was satisfied after their 4-0 rout of Everton on Sunday.

Josh Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford both struck twice on the day.

Amorim said afterwards: "The result was good but we were pragmatic. It was not pretty but we were pragmatic. We did our job, which is to win.

"You can feel that we have a long way to go. You can feel that in the first few minutes, where we were OK, but then Everton controlled the game. Then we got the goals in the right moment and that changed the game.

"You can't just focus on the result, you have to focus on the way the result appeared. Like before the game, we have so much to do, but it is better to work with victories. Let's focus on the performance more than the result.

"You can feel it during the game. It isn't a line of top performances, it is a rollercoaster of performances. We have some moments when we are good but then we have moments when we have to suffer. We did it again like in the Europa League. We need time to train and improve. It is better to work with victories."

On Zirkzee, he said: "It is everything for the player. He did a great job. It is good for his confidence. We had an idea, but it is not because I selected him that i had an iphipcheny, we needed fresh legs. The players are helping a lot, congratulations to them."

On Rashford's form, Amorim also stated: "A new coach is always like that, but there is so much to improve. He can do so much better. We all have to improve. But it was a great job from the players."