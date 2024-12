Man Utd boss Amorim dumps Rashford, Garnacho from derby squad; Mubama makes Man City bench

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has dropped Marcus Rashford for today's derby at Manchester City.

Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho aren't in today's matchday squad, with both line-ups now named.

Interestingly, City have named Divin Mubama on the bench. The former West Ham striker signed for City well past the start of this season.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Nunes, Gundogan, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Simpson-Pusey, O'Reilly, Kovacic, Grealish, Savinho, McAtee, Mubama.

Man United XI: Onana, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Mazraoui, Mount, Amad, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Malacia, Yoro, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mainoo, Antony, Zirkzee.