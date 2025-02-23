Man Utd boss Amorim: Good that Garnacho disappointed

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists Alejandro Garnacho will be back on the pitch soon.

Amorim left Garnacho on the bench for yesterday's 2-2 draw at Everton.

Advertisement Advertisement

"There are some games that are different and we want different things in the same positions," explained Amorim. "Garnacho will be ready for the next game and it's a good thing to be disappointed.

"But, like I said, we have a lot of games. In modern football, you don't have a starting XI, it's really hard, especially now. We have a squad that we have to rotate.

"And then I imagine the game and then I imagine the characteristics of the players to try to win the game and today the game, I think in a different way to have Garnacho on the bench to change something."