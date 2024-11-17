Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Amorim facing Zirkzee priority project
Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee is suffering a confidence crisis.

The Sunday Mirror says the Dutchman's slow start to his time at Old Trafford has left him  'at rock bottom' and his confidence is 'shattered'. 

As such, among new manager Ruben Amorim's priorities is to pick up Zirkzee after a poor start,

The Dutchman arrived in the summer from Bologna, where he was outstanding for the past two seasons.

Holland coach Ronald Koeman left Zirkzee in the stands for last night's Nations League win against Hungary. He stated:  "I know the reason and I have my opinion about it - but I don't want to share this at the moment." 

