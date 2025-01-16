Man Utd boss Amorim explains holding back Garnacho: He has talent, but...

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has explained holding back Alejandro Garnacho.

Amorim insists he rates Garnacho highly, though admits the Argentina winger still needs to learn his system.

“That is clear, he has talent,” said Amorim ahead of Thursday's clash with Southampton.

“He needs to learn to play a little bit in a different position. He needs to play better inside.

“He improved a lot in the recovering position, when he doesn’t have the ball, but, doing that, sometimes he’s not in the right place to make transitions, like he was in the past, because I prefer to defend and then build up with all the team to make the final third.

“So he’s finding the best way to play in this system. He’s improving, during training. So he started the last game (at the Arsenal), let’s see tomorrow.”