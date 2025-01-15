Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd not looking to sell Garnacho and Mainoo this winter despite reports
Manchester United are not in the mood to cash in on their two homegrown starlets.

Media reports had suggested that everyone in the first team squad was up for sale.

Per talkSPORT, United are not actively looking to sell Alejandro Garnacho or Kobbie Mainoo.

The two have been under some scrutiny this season, especially the Argentine winger Garnacho.

However, the club values both players and believes they can be bone fide first team starters.

Mainoo is negotiating a new deal, while Garnacho is working to fit into boss Ruben Amorim’s system.

The winger is adjusting to playing in a more central role, either as a striker or one of the wide no.10s.

