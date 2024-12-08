Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Barcelona chief Deco: Roque doing what we expected at Betis
Davies agent sets up Man Utd, Real Madrid meetings after Bayern Munich meltdown
IT'S OFF: Everton announce derby against Liverpool "postponed"

Man Utd boss Amorim explains Fernandes substitution in Forest defeat

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim explains Fernandes substitution in Forest defeat
Man Utd boss Amorim explains Fernandes substitution in Forest defeatAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim explained changing Bruno Fernandes in defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last night.

Fernandes reduced the scoreline to 2-3 after an hour, but 15 minutes later he was replaced.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After the defeat, Amorim explained his decision: "I could have let Bruno Fernandes stay on the field, but I felt that with Mason Mount we would get a player who is good at dead balls and who can also score because he is very technical and we needed fresh legs.

"We could also have lost the ball in a changeover, and if we had collected another goal, it would have ended.

"I used all the replacements. With so many games, I felt Bruno was a little tired. I had Mason Mount and tried to put him and Joshua (Zirkzee) closer to Rasmus (Højlund) to try something else."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandes BrunoManchester UnitedNottingham
Related Articles
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...
Forest captain Gibbs-White surprised by Onana blunder
Forest boss Nuno: We should be proud and celebrate this