Man Utd boss Amorim explains Fernandes substitution in Forest defeat

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim explained changing Bruno Fernandes in defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last night.

Fernandes reduced the scoreline to 2-3 after an hour, but 15 minutes later he was replaced.

After the defeat, Amorim explained his decision: "I could have let Bruno Fernandes stay on the field, but I felt that with Mason Mount we would get a player who is good at dead balls and who can also score because he is very technical and we needed fresh legs.

"We could also have lost the ball in a changeover, and if we had collected another goal, it would have ended.

"I used all the replacements. With so many games, I felt Bruno was a little tired. I had Mason Mount and tried to put him and Joshua (Zirkzee) closer to Rasmus (Højlund) to try something else."