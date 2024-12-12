Manchester United were made to come from behind to snatch a 2-1 win at Viktoria Plzeň - their third in succession in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) - marking their first away win in Europe in 20 months, and the first time they’ve opened a European campaign by going six games unbeaten since 2013/14.

The game was perfectly set up in the freezing cold conditions, with Plzen having never won against English opposition, and United winless on all previous away trips to the Czech Republic.

Ruben Amorim’s side edged proceedings in the opening quarter-hour without actually threatening the Plzen goal, though Joshua Zirkzee showed great strength to outmuscle opposition defenders when powering into the box, but his final ball was turned behind.

The home side, buoyed by a lively atmosphere around the Doosan Arena, gradually grew into the contest, but Amorim’s men posed a threat on the counter attack, led by the pace of Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford.

The first real effort on goal arrived just after the half-hour, when Bruno Fernandes carried the ball forward from inside the United half and unleashed a bouncing effort from distance which Martin Jedlička palmed away.

The Red Devils enjoyed over 70% possession throughout the opening 45 minutes but had very little to show for it come half-time, as the Czech side held out for a goalless first half.

Amorim would have wanted more from his players after half-time, but the Portuguese coach was left seething after his side conceded within three minutes of the restart.

The manner of the goal would have been the most irritating, as Andre Onana, without any pressure, bizarrely passed the ball straight to Pavel Sulc on the edge of the box, and the Czech international squared the ball for the familiar Matej Vydra, who fired home his first goal in six appearances against the Red Devils.

Clearly unhappy with the start to the second period, Amorim rang the changes, making three before the hour mark.

One of those introduced, Rasmus Hojlund, was proving dangerous straight after his introduction after breaking through on goal before his tame effort was saved by Jedlicka, before the Danish striker equalised on 62 minutes, poking home a rebound after an Amad deflected shot fell into his path.

There was a frantic manner to the ending as United pushed for a winning goal, throwing men forward.

This left gaps in the defence however, that Plzen threatened but ultimately failed to capitalise on.

Just as it looked the away win was not forthcoming, the Red Devils continued to probe, and Hojlund delivered the elusive second goal in the 88th minute after showing great composure in the box to finish from a quickly taken Fernandes free-kick.

That proved to be the winning goal, ending United’s seven-match winless run on the road which Amorim will hope can ignite his reign going into the Manchester derby on the weekend.