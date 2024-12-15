Man Utd boss Amorim admits Evans could make derby

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says Jonny Evans is back in training.

The veteran defender could make today's matchday squad for the derby at Manchester City.

Asked about Evans' availability on Friday, Amorim said: "Yeah, he's training already."

On his first Manchester derby, Amorim also said: "Yeah, I'm really focused on the details. I just want to improve the team so I cannot live it like a normal derby, like it should be – two great teams fighting for the title. And it's not that in this moment.

"So it's just one more game with a very good opponent. Both teams are struggling in the moment, so I hope, in the future, I feel that real feeling of a derby. But I know that it's really important for our fans. But my goal now is to improve the team, win games and I will try to win this game."

