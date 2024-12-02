Amorim coy on Man Utd top four finish

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was asked if challenging for the Premier League top four was the season’s aim.

Amorim spoke to reporters after his team claimed a 4-0 home win over Everton in the top flight.

United were made to work hard in the game, but took advantage of moments that broke their way.

Post-game, Amorim stated: "If I said no, you would say I cannot be a Manchester United coach. But I want to be honest with our fans, so let's focus on the performance, not the results. We'll see in the end. I will be judged by the place that we finish, I know that, but let's just focus on the next game and look at the performance.

"On Thursday, we (won) 3-2, but I think we deserved more. Today was a 4-0 (win), but I think Everton deserved more. So let's focus on the performance, congratulations to the lads, let's rest, recover and think about Arsenal."

 

