Everton boss Dyche: Goalscoring an issue here for 4-5 years

Everton boss Sean Dyche admits goalscoring is their problem after defeat at Manchester United.

The Toffees were steamrolled 4-0 on Sunday.

Dyche said afterwards, "It is a real hard one for me to take as a manager today because we were attacking for their first goal and then got countered on. I was very surprised to go 1-0 down in that way and then it was a glaring mistake. I thought in the first 30 minutes we were good in most ways.

"The next challenge is that final pass or finish - that is the hardest bit to change. The third goal is madness from our perspective, and it is such an important goal anywhere in the Premier League.

"It is the hardship of management. Words are not actions. A large part of the first half the performance was very good. We didn't capitalise on moments. We spoke about keeping it tight in the second half. Fair play to them for capitalising on our mistakes.

"Goalscoring has been a problem for four of five years. It has been a big task for this club for a long time. It is an ongoing challenge. It is very unlike us to make that many mistakes. We've gone back to mistakes today and we need to push it aside quickly."