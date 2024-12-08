Man Utd boss Amorim: I had worse times at Sporting CP

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim had a warning for fans after their home defeat to Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Amorim admits patience will be needed for his players to adjust to his tactics and system.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We already knew (it would be tough),” Amorim said. “It will be a long journey, but we want to win because this is a massive club.

“You feel it when you lose one game, it’s really hard for everybody. I can understand that. I can feel it in the stadium after the first goal.

“We understand the context, but we have to keep (working) in the same way, doing the same things. The same words I have here with Everton, I have today. Continue to focus on the performance.

“We need to improve in a lot of aspects of the game and continue to do the same things tomorrow in training.”

Amorim also said: “I had this and worse in Sporting in the beginning.

“The feeling for me is the same. For the world it’s completely different because you know Sporting in Portugal, but Manchester you have a lot of attention. But for me, it’s the same feeling.

“I had this period at Sporting and if you are a little experienced in football, this happens with a lot of clubs and we have to manage to continue to do the same things and improving the team because this will turn around.

“We need time and to continue to work in the same way every day.”