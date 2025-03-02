Man Utd boss Amorim backing Maguire England recall

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim believes Harry Maguire's form warrants an England recall.

New England coach Thomas Tuchel is close to naming his first squad for the next international week.

"If he is picked, I would be really happy for him. I think he deserves it," said Amorim.

"He is a great guy. I think he still needs to improve because players can always improve but his performances at the moment are quite good.

"You feel that he is more of a leader now and that can help a national team. So I hope he is with them for the next games."

