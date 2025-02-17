Man Utd boss Amorim admits Mainoo blow

Manchester United have been dealt a huge blow as Ruben Amorim confirmed Kobbie Mainoo will be out for the next six weeks.

The England midfielder picked up an injury in training and was initially expected to be sidelined for just two weeks.

However, The Mail states Mainoo will miss at least six weeks, ruling him out of a crucial period in United’s season.

Speaking prior to the 1-0 loss to Tottenham on Sunday, Amorim said: "Amad's was alone, Ugarte's was a kick. Toby (Collyer) and Kobbie (Mainoo) felt something.

"It is what it is, but we have the kids, and they have the opportunity to be on the bench.

"It is a really hard season and we have to deal with that."