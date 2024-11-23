Ipswich boss McKenna "really excited" facing Man Utd

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is excited facing former club Manchester United on Sunday.

McKenna admits it will be a special moment in his career.

“Really excited,” he said. “I think having Man United come to your stadium is always a massive game. And with the position that we're in, it's one of the games that you're looking forward to most in the season.

“And when you're Man United or in the situation they are with the change of manager, it's always going to be big news on a global scale.

“So, it's a great game to look forward to for us, first and foremost, trying to go and test ourselves against another very, very good side and a massive club, and build on recent performances and try and pick up another result and pick up some more points along the way.”

He added: “Leaving Man United at the time, where Man United were, where Ipswich were, was a big disparity. And some people saw that as a gamble in some way, but I was pretty clear in my mind.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to be a manager and I wanted to find a project that I believed in to do it. And in a relatively short amount of time to now be leading Ipswich Town out against Man United in the Premier League is going to be something to be really, really proud of and a fantastic moment for me.

“But it's not really about me. This is going to be a fantastic game to look forward to for everyone associated with Ipswich Town. A lot of people who will be at the game have been associated with it for longer than me, so it'll be a great moment.

“It's another nice little landmark in our journey, in my journey. But again, my focus is going to be on the game and trying to help the players as much as we can.”