Ipswich captain Morsy reflects on career journey ahead of Man Utd challenge

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy says there'll be no underestimating Manchester United on Sunday.

United meet Ipswich sitting in 13th place on the table, with the game to mark Ruben Amorim's first in charge.

“We’re focusing on ourselves,” he said. “Everybody’s worried about Man United and what they’re doing, us not so much really. It doesn’t matter what they’re doing at their club and who they appoint, it’s about us.

“We know every game is a difficult game, it’s about the levels we want to reach. I think we’ve reached the levels a lot of times this season, there’s been a couple of times we haven’t and if we don’t we won’t have the opportunity to win the game.

“The big focus is on ourselves and reaching our top level and if we do that we’ve got a chance.

“They’ve still got world class players. They’re a top team and they’re massively underachieving so their threats are all over the pitch. We’re going to have our hands full to try and stop them.”

Of his own journey to facing United tomorrow, Morsy also said: “The focus is being a good player in the Premier League and being a part of a good team in the Premier League. That’s the main goal.

“I don’t think it’s one where we say ‘look how well we’ve done’ because everyone’s on the journey, even the majority of the top players don’t start off at the top clubs.

“It is a good journey but the conversations are always about winning and how we can get better. If you delve too much into the past and put yourself there I don’t think that’s the right mentality for elite sport.

“We’re here on merit, we have to look forward, we have to compete and we have to be better than people who have been at this level for a lot longer than us.

“There’s no nostalgia when it comes to us, the fairytale or whatever. It’s obviously about winning games and being better than the opposition you’re against.

“We are a Premier League club, we are now Premier League players and you’ve got to see yourself in that light otherwise you won’t compete. The focus is always on the next game, to keep improving and seeing how good we can become.

“It’s just another game for me, to be honest. You have the first game of the season against Liverpool, but after that it’s business. We want to pick up points, we want to be competitive and play well so it’ll just be another game for me.

“It was one of the top fixtures, obviously. An incredible club, one of the biggest clubs in the world so it’s impossible to ignore it. It’s one we’re really looking forward to.”