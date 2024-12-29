Man Utd attacker Amad: Our young players want to make history here

Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo says he's excited about being part of the current team.

Despite United's form slide, Amad can see the potential of Ruben Amorim's young squad.

“We are part of the project, we have so many young players for this club, especially Garna (Alejandro Garnacho), Kobbie (Mainoo), Joshua (Zirkzee), Rasmus (Hojlund), me, we are young players who want to make history for this club,” Amad told manutd.com.

“We want to do our best every game. Sometimes it cannot work, but you can see in the pitch we our very focused to do our best for this club, because we want to bring back this club to the level it was before.

“So, for the young lads, we just have to keep going, work hard and the most important thing is to listen to the old men, the old players, learn every day.

“We have now a new manager, he likes to work with young players, and he brings a new system, so we just have to follow it and try to do our best every game.”