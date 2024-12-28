Man Utd attacker Amad: I'm ready to fight for this team

Tribal Football
Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo says he's happy to play anywhere for manager Ruben Amorim.

Amad has featured at wing-back and in an attacking role under Amorim in recent weeks.

He told MUTV: "In football this can happen. Don't be focused in only one position.

"Sometimes you can play as a defender, sometimes as a striker. Wherever the manager puts me I'm ready to fight for the team."

Amad continued: "I just want to play, right wing, number 10, anywhere.

"I say to the manager if you need me as a 'keeper I'm ready to do my best, I will fight for the team and for my team-mates.

"I want to make history for this club."

