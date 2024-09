Manchester United and Arsenal are eyeing Hammarby teen Bazoumana Toure.

Toure only moved to Sweden in March from ASEC Mimosas in Ivory Coast.

Now the 18 year-old could be on the move in January for £5m.

His original move to Sweden cost Hammarby £370,000 just months ago.

Arsenal and United are now weighing up a bid for Toure.