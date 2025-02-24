Former Man Utd boss Ten Hag: If there’s one thing I miss, it’s Old Trafford

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been reflecting on his time at the club and revealed he misses Old Trafford.

Manager Ruben Amorim replaced the Dutchman earlier this season after a poor start to the campaign despite Ten Hag signing a one-year contract extension at the club after leading them to an FA Cup triumph over Manchester CIty. As part of an interview on the Seg Stories Podcast, he spoke about his time at the club and admits his side was not good enough.

Advertisement Advertisement

“If there’s one thing I miss, it’s Old Trafford."

He then adds: “We’ve had many highs, but as I always say: there is always room for improvement.

“Good is not enough. You can do better.”

After much speculation, he also spoke on his managerial future which has led him to be linked with several roles in recent weeks. With the end of the season slowly approaching, Ten Hag revealed that he will see what the future holds in July.

“I’ve already decided not to take any job until the 1st of July, so until the start of the new season."