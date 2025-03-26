Man Utd and Tottenham stunned by Southampton's £100M price tag for Dibling

Southampton midfielder Tyler Dibling is set to leave the club if relegation is confirmed, but his price tag has shocked many sides who were looking to steal him away this summer.

The 19-year-old has scored twice in the Premier League and racked up 21 starts across all competitions for a Saints side who have looked toothless since the start of the season. Dibling is fearless going forward and is clearly the best talent the club has produced in some time, which had led to links to other clubs who are reportedly desperate to snap him up.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, according to The Telegraph, Southampton will ask for a price reaching over £100M as the club try to maximize their returns on one of English football's standout youngsters who has burst onto the scene. Reports suggest Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United who are considered frontrunners for the teenager.

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have also sent scouts to watch Dibling since his Southampton breakthrough. Spurs are said to have made inquiries about the youngster in January but such a huge figure could dismay them as well as every other club hoping to bring him in.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has already signed other young talent such as Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke in recent windows but Dibling may be just out of his reach as Southampton ramp up the price for one of Europe’s most sought-after talents.