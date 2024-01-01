Agent of Man Utd, Liverpool target Ugarte: Certain he will leave

Agent of Man Utd, Liverpool target Ugarte: Certain he will leave

The agent of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte admits he's likely to leave this summer.

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in the Uruguay international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jorge Chijane, who represents Ugarte, now confirms that Liverpool is one of the clubs that shows interest.

"Liverpool? There is a lot of talk but it is not the only club, there are others," he told O Jogo.

"There are many opportunities on the table. It is almost certain that he will not stay, it is certain that he will leave. I think the situation will be resolved."