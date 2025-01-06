Man Utd and Man City set to battle it out for Braga’s Niakate this January

Both Manchester clubs are said to be tussling for a center half this winter.

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to bid for Braga’s Sikou Niakate.

Per Africa Foot, the Premier League giants will pursue the center half after scouting him for months.

The Mali international is seen by United as someone who can fit coach Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

He also has an admirer in City boss Pep Guardiola, who wants to overhaul his own back line.

The choice between both clubs may be simple for Niakate, given City are in the top six and United are languishing in the bottom half of the table.