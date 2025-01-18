Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Manchester United are ready to release Tyrell Malacia for loan this month.
Voetbal International says United are working on finding a loan move for the Holland international.
Malacia made a successful playing return last month after over 18 months on the sidelines due to a series of injuries.
United management informed Malacia of their decision last Friday, with the player in agreement.
The fullback is currenlty attracting interest from across Europe.