Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement

Manchester United are ready to release Tyrell Malacia for loan this month.

Voetbal International says United are working on finding a loan move for the Holland international.

Malacia made a successful playing return last month after over 18 months on the sidelines due to a series of injuries.

United management informed Malacia of their decision last Friday, with the player in agreement.

The fullback is currenlty attracting interest from across Europe.