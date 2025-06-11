Man Utd and Heaton reach new agreement

Manchester United want to keep hold of veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

It had initially been announced Heaton was leaving United as his contract runs down this month.

However, it's now emerged United have opened talks with the keeper about a new 12-month deal.

Indeed, there's belief the 39 year-old and management have verbally agreed terms over a new contract.

An announcement is due this week.

Meanwhile, United have also submitted a new contract offer to youth teamer Ashton Missin. The 18 year-old winger saw action in the UEFA Youth League and Prem 2 last season.