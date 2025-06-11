Departing Man Utd defender Evans ponders playing on

Departing Manchester United defender Jonny Evans hasn't ruled out playing on next season.

In their announcement of Evans' departure, United had claimed Evans was retiring.

But he told BBC Sport: "I'm not sure yet.

"I'll take a bit of time. I don't feel like I'm in a rush to do anything."

Evans won 107 caps for Northern Ireland before announcing his international retirement last year.

World Cup chances

On Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill's team, Evans can see them qualifying for next year's World Cup.

"He's taken the team to a major tournament before and if you want anyone in charge, it's him.

"When I look at this team it reminds me of ourselves. He's playing five at the back and he has Isaac Price, he's on a good run of form.

"You look throughout the team, you see Dan Ballard and Trai Hume getting promoted, they'll be playing Premier League football and that'll only be good for the team.

"I'm excited. Over the next couple of years I think we'll see them progress together."