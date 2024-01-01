Man Utd and Chelsea in transfer race for Toney

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has made it clear he wants to leave this summer and now Manchester United and Chelsea are desperately chasing his signature.

The Bees set an asking price of £50m for one of the Premier League’s top strikers this summer but may have to accept less as Toney has less than one year left on his contract.

Chelsea are considered the frontrunners in the race as manager Enzo Maresca wants a new striker to increase his ever-growing squad.

However, as reported by Standard Sport there have also been preliminary conversations with Man Utd as they look to swoop in before the transfer deadline on Friday.

The club are yet to make a formal offer but Brentford welcome the interest as it may start a bidding war between the two clubs.

The 28-year-old has been left out of the Brentford squad for the opening of the season which suggests a move away is likely this week.